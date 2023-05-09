The Electric Mayhem is Back! Disney+’s 'The Muppets Mayhem' Premieres This Week

Disney+'s "The Muppets Mayhem" premieres with all episodes this Wednesday, May 10.

It follows The Electric Mayhem Band, featuring Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet. They go on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album with a driven young music exec named Nora Singh (Lilly Singh).

Enlisting the help of her social media savvy sister (Saraa Chaudry), and a quirky Mayhem superfan named Moog (Tahj Mowry), Nora and the band encounter some of today's biggest music superstars in their quest to finally go platinum.

Joining The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including Morgan Freeman, Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, and many more!

