The Dog Moms of Tampa Bay is hosting its second annual Howliday Market on Saturday, December 2! It's happening from 11am - 4pm at Midtown Tampa.

There will be 100+ local vendors at this free-to-attend, dog-friendly event. There will be handmade dog apparel and accessories, handmade home decor, dog photographers, pup ice cream, handmade treats, and more!

For more information, visit TheDogMomsofTampaBay.com.