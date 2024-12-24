The Disney Treasure has Cool Clubs for Kids of all Ages!

COOL CLUBS FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES

Disney Treasure has dedicated spaces for kids of all ages feature imaginative programming facilitated with the care and expertise of Disney-trained counselors and special playtime with Disney friends.

· Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a real-life wonderland featuring Disney-themed spaces, stories and characters

- Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech facility for training the next generation of heroes

- Fairytale Hall, a royal trio of activity rooms inspired by Rapunzel, Belle and “Frozen” friends

- Star Wars: Cargo Bay, where creature handlers manage exotic beings from across the galaxy

- Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, where kids discover the secrets of world-renowned Imagineers

- Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck, a nautical playground specially designed for little cruisers

· It’s a Small World