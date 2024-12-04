Watch Now
The "Diabesity" Epidemic

How Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes impacts milions of Americans
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UnitedHealthCare

As we approach the holiday season—a time often associated with indulgent meals and health reflections—obesity and type 2 diabetes remain significant public health challenges. Did you know that more than 42% of American adults are impacted by the obesity epidemic, according to the CDC, costing U.S. businesses over $425 billion annually?

UnitedHealthcare’s Total Weight Support is a new program available to eligible employers that provides coverage for weight loss medications as well as personalized coaching, education, and support. Through partners like Real Appeal Rx® and Weight Watchers for Business, the program offers 1:1 coaching, tailored plans, and progress tracking to support sustainable weight loss and overall health improvement

For more information visit: UHC.com

