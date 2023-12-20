The Dan Restaurant Shows Off Their New Holiday Menu

The Dan joins us to talk about their new holiday menu. They also show off a cocktail and a dish you can find at the restaurant.
The Dan is located at 905 N Florida Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit DineattheDan.com.
The Dan joins us to talk about their new holiday menu. They also show off a cocktail and a dish you can find at the restaurant.
The Dan is located at 905 N Florida Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit DineattheDan.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com