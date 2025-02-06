Watch Now
The Cricut Joy Xtra can help you unleash your creativity like never before.

Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi shares some creative ideas!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M

LOVE to DIY: The Cricut Joy Xtra for Valentine's Day Fun
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a gift that’s both thoughtful and creative, we’ve got something extra special for you today. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or someone who loves adding a personal touch to every gift and card, the Cricut Joy Xtra can help you unleash your creativity like never before. Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, joins us to help us learn more.

Purchase your Cricut Joy Xtra at Cricut [cricut.com] or Amazon [amazon.com]

