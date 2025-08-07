The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged!

Jobsite has been performing THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) for 24 years! This show has been one of the Straz Center resident theater company's most popular offerings since 2001, winning awards and scoring rave reviews from every major publication in the area. Creative Loafing ranked an (abridged) show #12 on their Top 20 Things You Gotta Do to Be Considered a True Bay Area Resident list. This show was also one of the first if not THE first live theater production -- done outside -- following the lockdown of 2020, it was performed for a month on the Straz's Riverwalk Stage.

It really doesn't matter if you don't know your Shakespeare from Shinola -- audiences will quickly learn that maybe these three guys don't either. In this show the three of them race through all 37 of Shakespeare's plays plus the sonnets in just 90 minutes. All of the history plays are presented as a quick football game, Titus Andronicus is a cooking show sketch, they (badly) rap their way through Othello. Throw out every preconceived notion of Shakespeare as Tampa's original "Bad Boys of Abridgment" lay waste to your funny bone. The Tampa Bay Times calls it "absolutely fearless and unending fun!"

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Aug. 13-24 Straz Center's Shimberg Playhouse strazcenter.org 813.229.7827

