The Collective at Escape Brewing

Gallito Taqueria and Dang Dude are Two Fresh, Fast Dining Spots Inside a Brand-New Brewery and Food Hall in Trinity. These two fast-casual restaurants from Proper House Group are located inside the Collective at Escape. You can grab a craft beer and a great meal all in one place.

Gallito Taqueria – Authentic Mexican street food with signature Quesabirria tacos. Dang Dude – Asian-inspired street food, featuring noodles, dumplings, and spring rolls.

These new locations at The Collective at Escape mark the 3rd location for Gallito Taqueria (other locations are Sparkman Wharf in Tampa and The Joinery in Lakeland) and the 2nd location for Dand Dude (original location at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa).

The Collective at Escape opens every day at 11 am 11495 Trinity Blvd

For more information visit TheCollectiveEscape.com