'The Choir of Man' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s the best pub lock-in you’ve ever been to. The Choir of Man is known across the world as the "ultimate feel-good show." They're performing at the Straz now!

Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway, and pub tunes, the Choir of Men has something for everyone.

A multi-talented cast of nine talented blokes from a pub called The Jungle combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we all love so much: your local pub.

With a real working bar on stage serving up free pints courtesy of Coppertail Brewing Co., come ready to drink in the action. Cheers!

You can see the Choir of Man at the Jaeb Theater now through December 10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.