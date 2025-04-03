Watch Now
The Children's Movement of Florida

Putting Children First
Advertiser: The Children's Movement of Florida

We Advocate for Florida’s Youngest Learners: The Children’s Movement of Florida is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to ensure that every child in Florida, especially during the critical early years (0-5), gets the strongest start in life. We focus on key issues like early learning, child health, and parent support—because when children thrive, Florida thrives. For more information visit childrensmovementflorida.org

The Children’s Movement of Florida celebrates the Week of the Young Child (April 5-11) and prepares for Children’s Week, FL April 13-18 at the Florida Capitol, where there are numerous opportunities for legislators, child advocates and partners to engage and connect on the issues that matter most for Florida’s future. Everyone Has a Role to Play—Including Business Leaders and Parents: From “Bosses for Babies” to our parent engagement efforts, we believe it takes all of us—families, businesses, and policymakers—to prioritize children’s needs. We invite listeners to get involved, learn more, and be a voice for kids at www.childrensmovementflorida.org

