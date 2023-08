Acne affects millions of youths & adults worldwide. While acne has a large physical effect on the skin, sometimes leading to scars and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, it can also have a tremendous effect on one's mental health.

The Body Lab in St. Pete joins us to talk about their new cutting-edge acne treatments.

The Body Lab is located at 2100 9th Street N, Unit C in St. Pete. For more information, visit TheBodyLabFL.com.