The Biggest Skin News & Skinovations for 2024 with Beauty Expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye

If you started the new year with resolutions about taking better care of yourself and your skin, beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye can help you make them come true, with the biggest skin news and skin-o-vations for 2024.

Try a new micro-needling and radiofrequency treatment



The Candela Matrix Pro RF is an in-office microneedling treatment with radiofrequency. First, you numb your skin for about a half hour, which makes the treatment really painless. Then, the doctor uses the Matrix Pro handpiece to insert the slimmest needles into your skin at multiple depths, and those needles also conduct radiofrequency energy to your skin. Together, you stimulate your skin’s collagen and elastin. In terms of results, you’ll see an improvement in lines, wrinkles, skin texture, pore size, scars, and some lifting. With no downtime! Go to candelamedical.com--there are multiple practitioners in the Tampa area!

And consider a treatment for your body, too.



If you’ve been dreaming of more contoured curves and body skin that’s more taut and toned, look to the body contouring experts at Sono Bello. Sono Bello is a national leader in body contouring procedures, with years of expertise and training. If abs are your issue, you might consider the Ab E-X procedure, which is like a tummy tuck but minimally invasive and done under local anesthesia for a faster recovery. And for really targeted fat removal, Sono Bello’s TriSculpt lets you customize the treatment to get at the areas that frustrate YOU. Head to SonoBello.com/tampa to learn more about their local team or call (813) 609-0839 schedule your free consultation.

Shimmer and glow with a hydrating body bar.



Give your skin a gorgeous shimmer and sheen with Pixie solid lotion bars from Corsica, a women-owned, clean beauty brand. They use sustainably sourced, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory babassu-oil that’s studded with flecked mica, so they mimic glitter, with zero microplastics. They also have a gorgeous, subtle apricot and orange scent from natural essential oils. Pixie comes in four colors: gold, silver, pink, and teal, and you can wear them on your shoulders, your arms and legs, your face, anywhere you want people to look. They’re also travel-friendly and come in upcycled packaging. You can find them at at boutique retailers and CorsicaScents.com

Add another layer of sun protection.

