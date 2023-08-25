Watch Now
We talk some great pizza recipes.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:36:38-04

Interest in home pizza making and backyard pizza ovens is at an all-time high. The new book Food Network Magazine The Big Book of Pizza [amazon.com] (pub date: August 22) shows how to make 75 amazing pizzas at home with foolproof dough recipes, super-fun topping combos, and tips and tricks and shortcuts from the pros in the Food Network Kitchen.

