The Best Paste Is the Only Award-Winning Hair Paste Formulated for All Hair Types

We're getting some tips and pointers for the men in our lives to look their best! Joining us in studio is Kristan Serafino - a celebrity hairstylist, men’s grooming authority, and creator of The Best Paste. How to use the Best Paste:
- Emulsify the paste in your fingertips.
Using your palms is like using the back of a comb to style your hair. Your fingertips act like the teeth of the comb.
- First apply from the back of your head to front, then front of the head to back.
Applying first to the front of the hairline will disperse too much product.
- Reapply as necessary.
Note: Use on 80% damp to dry hair. Applying to wet hair can create a different shine level.
For more information, visit TheBestPaste.com or follow @SerafinoSays on Instagram.