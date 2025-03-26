The Best Money-Saving Pet Products of 2025 with Petrendologist Charlotte Reed

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Pet Buzz

The Global Pet Expo, an annual trade show taking place this week at the Orange County Convention Center, is featuring more than 1,000 pet industry exhibitors.

Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, host of the nationally syndicated The Pet Buzz Radio Show, joins us with her dogs Wally and Churchill. She gives us a sneak peek of some of the best money-saving pet products of 2025.

