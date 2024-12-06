Watch Now
The Benefits of Pet Insurance

With pets playing a bigger role in our lives, pet insurance is quickly becoming one of the most requested perks in the workplace. Did you know that 76% of employees aren’t offered pet insurance through their employer, even though 88% of pet owners without it would love to have this benefit?

The OnePack Plan by PetPartners is the first employer-offered pet insurance plan designed to work just like other employee benefits. It supports employees by helping them care for their pets' health, contributing to a happier and more productive workforce.

For more information visit  onepackplan.petpartners.com

