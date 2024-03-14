Watch Now
'The Beauty Queen of Leenane' Now on Stage at the Straz Center

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is on stage at the Straz Center now through April 7.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Set in a small town in the mountains of Connemara, County Galway, The Beauty Queen of Leenane is the darkly comic tale of Maureen Folan, a woman who feels like anything but a beauty queen. After a lifetime spent caring for her bullying tyrant of a mother, 40-year-old Maureen feels that she has been robbed of any chance of romance or a life of her own. When true love finally does come along for Maureen, the two women lock horns until scores are settled. With plot twists and story conundrums that fans of McDonagh have grown to expect, The Beauty Queen of Leenane will have audiences laughing aloud one moment and covering their mouths in stunned silence the next.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

