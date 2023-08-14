The Australian Pink Floyd Show Is Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall, bringing the complete Pink Floyd experience with a stunning laser show, gargantuan inflatables, and more!

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has been astonishing audiences worldwide.

Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects.

To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo.

With 30 years of history, the world’s biggest, best, and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show continues to delight its global fan base!

The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.