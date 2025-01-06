Watch Now
'The Art of New Guinea' is Now on Display at the St. Pete Museum of Fine Arts

'Explore the Vaults: The Art of New Guinea' is now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.
Posted

Explore the Vaults: The Art of New Guinea is now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.

As the world’s second-largest island and one of its most diverse cultural and linguistic environments, New Guinea has been home to an exceptional array of artists for countless generations. Instead of featuring works on paper, this seventh iteration of the Explore the Vaults series presents highlights from the museum’s collection of art from New Guinea—many of which have never been on view.

This exhibit is on display now through April 12. For more information, visit MFAStPete.org/Exhibition/ETV-New-Guinea.

