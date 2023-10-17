Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

All-New Bilingual Series ‘Nina’s Familia’ Now on Cocomelon's YouTube Channel

We're talking to Emmy-winning host and mom Lilliana Vazquez about the all-new bilingual series on the CoComelon YouTube channel.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 08:39:52-04

Nina's Familia is the newest CoComelon spinoff series starring JJ’s lovable, sporty classmate and friend Nina Reyes who debuted on CoComelon in 2019. As a fan favorite, she’s now ready to take on the world with all new adventures full of excitement, fun, friends and of course, familia.

Nina's Familia marks the first bilingual series from the franchise. Through the same style of 3-minute songs and nursery rhymes that made CoComelon a worldwide phenomenon, children will now experience stories of family, learning, positivity and healthy habits through the lens of a multigenerational Mexican-American family, including some episodes fully in Spanish.

The series will also feature culturally significant storylines and songs that Mexican-American kids and their families are certain to recognize and enjoy, like ¡Dale, Dale, Dale!, Estrellita Dónde Estás and more.

New episodes of Nina’s Familia premiere every Friday on the CoComelon YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com