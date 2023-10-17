All-New Bilingual Series ‘Nina’s Familia’ Now on Cocomelon's YouTube Channel

Nina's Familia is the newest CoComelon spinoff series starring JJ’s lovable, sporty classmate and friend Nina Reyes who debuted on CoComelon in 2019. As a fan favorite, she’s now ready to take on the world with all new adventures full of excitement, fun, friends and of course, familia.

Nina's Familia marks the first bilingual series from the franchise. Through the same style of 3-minute songs and nursery rhymes that made CoComelon a worldwide phenomenon, children will now experience stories of family, learning, positivity and healthy habits through the lens of a multigenerational Mexican-American family, including some episodes fully in Spanish.

The series will also feature culturally significant storylines and songs that Mexican-American kids and their families are certain to recognize and enjoy, like ¡Dale, Dale, Dale!, Estrellita Dónde Estás and more.

New episodes of Nina’s Familia premiere every Friday on the CoComelon YouTube channel.