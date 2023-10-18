The 7th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 4 pm – 7 pm. This is a FREE community event hosted by Friends of the Tampa RIverwalk. Children in costume and their families are invited to come and trick or treat along the Tampa Riverwalk and enjoy other fun activities. More than 50 businesses and organizations will host treat stations along the Riverwalk from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. A costume contest for kids ages 0-12 as well pets (both small and large breeds) starts at 5 p.m. at Water Works Park. Then watch a Halloween-inspired movie at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
Details at TheTampaRiverwalk.com