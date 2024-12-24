Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa General Hospital

As we celebrate the holidays, stress levels and anxiety can be especially high for mothers juggling it all during this time of year. Dr. Lacy Chavis, TGH Psychology Services Manager and psychologist with Muma Children’s Hospital and the TGH women’s Institute, offers tips for mothers dealing with stress, anxiety, depression or burnout during the holiday season and throughout the year. TGH is also raising funds for a new Perinatal Mental Health Program designed to support mothers' mental health needs during pregnancy and up to one year after birth. Learn more on how to support: GiveToTgh.org/Movement4Moms

