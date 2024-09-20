TGH Offering Minimally Invasive Procedure for Resistant Hypertension

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa General Hospital

There is exciting news for those with resistant hypertension. Tampa General Hospital is leading the way as the first in the region to offer ultrasound renal denervation, a cutting-edge, minimally-invasive procedure, offering a promising solution for patients.

We're talking more about this procedure with Dr. Fadi Matar, the Medical Director of the TGH Catheterization Lab, and Associate Professor with USF Health.

