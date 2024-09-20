Watch Now
TGH Offering Minimally Invasive Procedure for Resistant Hypertension

There is exciting news for those with resistant hypertension. Tampa General Hospital is leading the way as the first in the region to offer ultrasound renal denervation, a cutting-edge, minimally-invasive procedure, offering a promising solution for patients.

We're talking more about this procedure with Dr. Fadi Matar, the Medical Director of the TGH Catheterization Lab, and Associate Professor with USF Health.

