Test Drive a Seat at the Straz Center: Find Your Perfect Broadway Spot

Love Broadway? Then you'll love this! The Straz Center is inviting theater lovers to Test Drive a Seat — a free, open-to-all event where you can explore the theater at your own pace, try out different seats, and find the one that feels just right.

Just look for the checkered flags to spot what's still available for the upcoming season. Think of it as an early access to your Broadway comfort zone!

Even better? By choosing your seat now, you can lock in the best seats at the lowest prices with Broadway season tickets for the 25/26 season.

Test Drive a Seat is happening on Saturday, June 14 from noon - 2pm at the Straz Center's Morsani Hall.

Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season ticket renewals and new subscriptions are currently available. The best way to renew or purchase new season tickets is at StrazCenter.org.

For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at (813) 229-7827 or outside the Tampa Bay area at (800) 955-1045 or visit StrazCenter.org. Individual show tickets will go on sale later.