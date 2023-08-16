Watch Now
'Ted Lasso' Is Now the Most Emmy-Nominated Comedy for the Third Year in a Row

'Ted Lasso' is this year's most nominated comedy with 21 Emmy Award nominations, including outstanding comedy series!
Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 09:03:46-04

"Ted Lasso" is once again this year's most Emmy-nominated comedy with 21 nominations, including outstanding comedy series!

You can watch "Ted Lasso" now on Apple TV+. For more information, visit tv.apple.com.

