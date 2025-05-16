TECO Peoples Gas Promotes Energy Saving Initiatives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:Peoples Gas

Reducing overall energy usage in Florida helps curb the need for new energy generation or production, which saves everyone money. We're learning how TECO, Peoples Gas is helping.

Because of the state’s unique peninsular geography, Florida’s energy companies produce nearly all of the electricity we use inside the state. Reducing overall energy usage not only helps curb the need for new energy production but also translates into significant cost savings for both homeowners and businesses.

Last year alone, TECO Peoples Gas assisted customers in saving over 2.25 million Therms of natural gas, equivalent to what over 14,000 average homes consume annually.

To encourage energy efficiency, Vega shared several simple strategies that residents can adopt without drastically changing their lifestyles. Regular maintenance of appliances is crucial, as is learning how to operate them more efficiently. For example, installing flow-restricting devices on showers and faucets can minimize hot water usage, and running appliances back-to-back can maximize energy savings.

TECO Peoples Gas also offers a variety of energy conservation programs. Their cash-back rebates for upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, like tankless water heaters, can return up to $700 to customers post-installation. Other rebates are available for stoves, natural gas ranges, clothes dryers, and more, providing further incentives for energy-conscious choices.

For Floridians looking to reduce their energy consumption, TECO Peoples Gas encourages visits to their website at PeoplesGas.com/SaveEnergy for more tips and information about available programs and rebates.

As summer approaches, these initiatives not only help the environment but also support the financial well-being of customers across the state.