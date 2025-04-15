Watch Now
Tech That Saves Money & the Planet: Jennifer Jolly’s Eco-Friendly Favorites

Earth Day is April 22. Emmy award-winning tech columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us to spotlight a handful of the coolest gadgets and tech tools that can save money and the planet.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • HP All-in Plan
  • Wybot S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner – WybotPool.com
  • Irrigreen Systems — Get 10% off with code JOLLYEARTH!
  • Tru Earth Meet a Better Way to Clean, Cleaning that Cares
  • Techish.com
