Tech That Saves Money & the Planet: Jennifer Jolly’s Eco-Friendly Favorites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish
Earth Day is April 22. Emmy award-winning tech columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us to spotlight a handful of the coolest gadgets and tech tools that can save money and the planet.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- HP All-in Plan
- Wybot S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner – WybotPool.com
- Irrigreen Systems — Get 10% off with code JOLLYEARTH!
- Tru Earth Meet a Better Way to Clean, Cleaning that Cares
- Techish.com