Team Salty Science Rows Across the Atlantic to Raise Funds for Marine Conservation

Team Salty Science - a group of marine biologists - recently rowed across the Atlantic to raise money for marine conservation!
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 08:23:35-04

They rowed from the Canary Islands to the Eastern Caribbean completely unsupported. They completed the 3000-mile race in 38 days and won the women's title.

Team Salty Science is still accepting donations for their three non-profit partners:

  • Shellback Expeditions
    • Works with coastal communities in the Eastern Caribbean to collect data on marine ecosystems to support evidence-based management decisions
  • Green Wave
    • Develops regenerative ocean farming techniques and trains farmers in these techniques
  • Bamfield Marine Sciences Center
    • Building a scholarship fund for students to access field courses in marine science

For more information, visit SaltyScience.org.

