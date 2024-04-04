Team Salty Science Rows Across the Atlantic to Raise Funds for Marine Conservation

Team Salty Science - a group of marine biologists - recently rowed across the Atlantic to raise money for marine conservation!
They rowed from the Canary Islands to the Eastern Caribbean completely unsupported. They completed the 3000-mile race in 38 days and won the women's title.
Team Salty Science is still accepting donations for their three non-profit partners:
- Shellback Expeditions
- Works with coastal communities in the Eastern Caribbean to collect data on marine ecosystems to support evidence-based management decisions
- Green Wave
- Develops regenerative ocean farming techniques and trains farmers in these techniques
- Bamfield Marine Sciences Center
- Building a scholarship fund for students to access field courses in marine science
For more information, visit SaltyScience.org.