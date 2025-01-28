Tax Season Is Officially Open: Floridians Can Now E-File Returns Directly With IRS for Free

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Economic Security Project

Tax season is officially open! Thanks to the expansion of the IRS Direct File tool, millions more Americans can now file quickly and at no cost. The average American spends $160 and nine hours filing taxes. Direct File saves that and now more than 32 million households can file their taxes for free directly with the IRS and easily access the tax credits they qualify for and deserve.

After being available to just 12 states during its pilot in 2024, The Treasury Department expanded Direct File to 25 or half of all U.S. states to provide free, online, simplified filing through the IRS and their state websites this filing season. The agency also announced advanced new functionality to pre-populate taxpayers’ data, taking a huge step toward turning tax filing into a nearly-automatic experience.

Direct File is available to taxpayers in the following states in 2025: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit DirectFile.IRS.gov.