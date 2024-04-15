Watch Now
Tax Day 2024: Enjoy These Deals & Freebies!

<p>Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images</p>
Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 08:17:13-04

Office Depot and OfficeMAX: Shred up to five pounds of documents for free through April 27. Find a store near you at OfficeDepot.com.

Krispy Kreme: On April 15, when you purchase an Original Glazed or Assorted dozen in store, you can get a second Original Glazed dozen for just the price of sales tax in your state.

Bonefish Grill: Enjoy $7 martinis all day on April 15.

Outback Steakhouse: Trear yourself for completing your taxes with $19.99 steak and lobster.

Hooters: Bring your kids on April 15 and get a free kids' meal. Also, you can purchase 10 wings and get another 10 wings of any style for free.

BurgerFi: Get 15% off your entire purchase for dine-in orders at participating locations.

Grubhub: Get $15 off delivery orders of $25 or more. Use code TAXBREAK at checkout, but be quick — this offer is only available to the first 1,000 people to use it.

Pokeworks: Enjoy a free scoop of avocado on any regular or large poke bowl on April 15 at participating locations. 

