Target Lowering Prices on 5,000 Frequently Shopped Items

Target is lowering everyday regular prices on approximately 5,000 frequently shopped items across its assortment.

The retailer has just reduced prices on about 1,500 items, with thousands more price cuts planned to take effect over the course of the summer.

Consumers will enjoy savings on everyday items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more.

In most stores, on Target.com, and the Target app, you can find the following lower prices either now or coming this summer:



Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

Thomas' Plain Bagels (20 oz) at $3.79 (from $4.19)

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheddar Flavor Blasted Crackers (6.6 oz) at $2.79 (from $2.99)

Good & Gather Sea Salt Roasted Nuts (9.5 oz) now $5.29 (was $6.89)

Clorox Scented Wipes (75 ct) now $4.99 (was $5.79)

Huggies Baby Wipes (16 ct) now $.99 (was $1.19)

Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (3 fl oz) now $13.19 (was $13.89)

Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (100 fl oz) now $12.99 (was $13.69)

Purina One Chicken & Gravy Cat Food (13 oz) now $1.99 (was $2.39)

These price reductions will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer.

Target routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business. These new price reductions are on top of the retailer's everyday low prices.