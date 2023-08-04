Watch Now
Tap Room at the Hollender Hotel Is a Hip Hangout Spot for Locals

The Tap Room at the Hollander Hotel has been a hangout spot for locals for the past 11 years! They are known for their American fare, craft cocktails, and extensive beer and wine selection.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 08:09:03-04

For more information, visit HollanderHotel.com.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

