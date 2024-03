It's March, so of course, we need to talk about St. Patrick's Day and Tampa's tradition -- River O' Green!

It's happening on Saturday, March 16 from 11am - 6pm. The Hillsborough River will be transformed into a bright shade of green! There will also be live music, kids activities, food trucks, and of course, beer at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

For more information, visit TampasDowntown.com.