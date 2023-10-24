Tampa's Own FairyTail Pet Care Gets a Deal on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Tampa's own FairyTail Pet Care just appeared on ABC's Shark Tank and walked away with a deal with Barbara Corcoran! We're talking to them about their experience on the show and their next steps.

FairyTail Pet Care is your dog's plus-one. They're the first & only nationwide wedding pet care company in the U.S., and have been bringing the paw-sitivity to the wedding industry since 2015.

The co-founders, Kelly & Ilana, have been best friends since middle school. They started the company in Tampa, and have since franchised with multiple locations across the U.S.

For more information, visit FairyTailPetCare.com.