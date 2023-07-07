Tampa Toy Con is Back This Weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa Toy Con is back this weekend! You can find 150+ tables of toys, comics, art, and more at this two-day show.

All toy lines will be covered from vintage to modern: Hot Wheels, GI-JOE, Godzilla, Star Wars, Transformers, Ghostbusters, and My Little Pony, Barbie, Strawberry Shortcake, tons more!

You can also expect to see vendors with vintage and modern game systems like the Atari, Nintendo, Sony, Playstation, Sega Genesis and more.

Tampa Toy Con is Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit FloridaToyShows.com.