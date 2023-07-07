Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Toy Con is Back This Weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Tampa Toy Con is back this weekend! You can find 150+ tables of toys, comics, art, and more at this two-day show.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 08:25:18-04

Tampa Toy Con is back this weekend! You can find 150+ tables of toys, comics, art, and more at this two-day show.

All toy lines will be covered from vintage to modern: Hot Wheels, GI-JOE, Godzilla, Star Wars, Transformers, Ghostbusters, and My Little Pony, Barbie, Strawberry Shortcake, tons more!

You can also expect to see vendors with vintage and modern game systems like the Atari, Nintendo, Sony, Playstation, Sega Genesis and more.

Tampa Toy Con is Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit FloridaToyShows.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com