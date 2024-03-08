Tampa Theatre Hosting 25th Annual Oscars Watch Party This Sunday, March 10

Of the 125 OSCAR Nominations made, 92 of them went to films that Tampa Theatre has shown, including all of the best actor and actress nominations and all 10 best picture nominees.

On Sunday, March 10, Bay-area film fans are invited to come and toast the nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre’s 25th annual Hollywood Awards Night OSCAR watch party.

The Red Carpet Reception takes on a whole new hue (think pink!) this year at 5:30 p.m. under the historic Franklin Street marquee. After a limo ride around the block, superstar guests will walk the carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi and chat about who they’re wearing with costumed characters representing some of this year’s biggest movie stars… and Allan.

Inside, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, the OSCAR® Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the 96th annual Academy Awards® begins at its new, earlier time of 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from a $25 balcony seat to a $99 Premium ticket, which includes an open bar, appetizers, desserts, and unlimited popcorn.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.