Tampa Theatre Bringing Classic Movies Back to the Big Screen This Summer

Tampa's longest-running classic movie series is back for its 32nd season! The historic Tampa Theatre in the heart of downtown is bringing the best films of the past 100 years back to the big screen every Sunday at 3pm.

Some, like Mrs. Doubtfire and Enter the Dragon, are celebrating milestone anniversaries. Others, like Fantasia and The Lion King, have never been available to Tampa Theatre before.

The oldest film in the lineup is actually a collection of silent comedy shorts from 1919 1927. "The Silent Clowns" program on August 27 takes Tampa Theatre back to its roots of presenting silent films with live musical accompaniment on its original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Tampa Theatre's Artist-in-Residence, Steven Ball, will actually be there twice this summer for silent film presentations on June 18 and August 27 to perform original scores of his own composition.

Their summer movie lineup goes well beyond the Sunday afternoon summer classics! Tampa’s majestic movie palace is also excited to be opening Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film "Asteroid City" on Friday, June 23.

But to fully appreciate the Wes Anderson of 2023, it’s important to revisit some of the other stops along the road that leads to Asteroid City, so they're offering a week-long “Wes-rospective” of the writer/director’s earlier works from June 16-21.

Then, on Friday, June 23, the Theatre will host a Franklin Street Block Party from 5:00 to 7:00pm to celebrate the opening night screening of Asteroid City at 7:30pm.

The Block Party is free and open to the public, and will feature music, giveaways, snacks, activities and information from neighbors and community partners.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.