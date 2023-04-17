Tampa Surgical Arts Helping You Look & Feel Your Best

We're taking you to Tampa Surgical Arts, a cosmetic surgery and facial surgery center in Tampa Bay that's led by Dr. Manik S. Bedi. He's a triple-board-certified surgeon and performs a range of procedures, including eyelid surgery, facelifts, laser liposuction, and so much more.

We're talking with Dr. Bedi about what makes his practice and technique a local and global success. Plus, we also talk about some trends he's seeing right now.

Tampa Surgical Arts is located at 17751 Gunn Highway in Odessa. For more information, visit TampaSurgicalArts.com.