Tampa Surgical Arts Helping Men with 'Daddy Do Overs'

It’s June, and Father’s Day is right around the corner, and according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more and more men are looking for a Daddy Do Over.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jun 06, 2023
We're talking with Dr. Manik S. Bedi, Tampa’s most sought-after cosmetic surgeon, specializing in body contouring and helping daddy get that do-over.

For more information, head over to TampaSurgicalArts.com, and when booking your consultation, make sure to mention Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to receive a special discount.

