Tampa Riverfest Happening May 3-5

Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 30, 2024
Tampa Riverfest is coming up May 3 - 5! This free festival features family-friendly activities and events showcasing Tampa's cultural institutions, local musicians, and restaurants.

For more information, visit TheTampaRiverwalk.com.

