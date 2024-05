Tampa Pride 2024 may be in the books, but the organization is still giving back in a big way! They're providing scholarships to the LGBTQ+ community who need financial air and desires to pursue additional training through academic or vocational education.

For more information, visit TampaPride.org/Scholarship.

June also marks the beginning of Pride Month! Hotel Tampa Riverwalk is hosting A Brunch of Pride this Sunday, June 2 from 11am - 2pm. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.