Tampa Pride 2024 Happening Saturday, March 23 in Ybor City

Something new is coming to Tampa Pride this year! Next Saturday, March 23 -- thousands will be celebrating love in Ybor City with the Diversity Parade and Street Festival.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:22:50-04

We're getting ready for Tampa Pride 2024, happening Saturday, March 23 in Ybor City!

The Tampa Pride Festival starts at 11am, then the Diversity Parade kicks off at 4pm along 7th Avenue.

For more information, visit TampaPride.org.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

