Water Street Tampa is hosting The Space Between this Friday, April 25. It will feature a blend of emerging local talent and acclaimed national artists.

One of the musicians who will be performing is Tampa-native Kristopher James. He joins us in studio to give a preview of what you can expect.

For more information on The Space Between or to purchase tickets, visit WaterStreetTampa.com/The-Space-Between. For more information on Kristopher, visit KristopherJamesMusic.com.