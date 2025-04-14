Tampa International Airport Celebrating 40 Years of British Airways

40 years ago, British Airways celebrated its inaugural flight between Tampa and London with a special visit from the Concorde. An estimated 30,000 people came out to TPA that day to see the unique supersonic aircraft arrive in Tampa for the very first time.

The new service was Tampa International Airport's first nonstop trans-Atlantic service, and proved the Tampa Bay area could support nonstop service to international markets in Europe.

To celebrate the anniversary, Tampa International Airport threw a huge celebration for passengers, complete with tea, scones, a British band, and, of course, cake! Passengers also got special commemorative luggage tags.

To keep the fun going, TPA gave away a round-trip pair of business class tickets from Tampa to London Gatwick on British Airways.

For more information, visit TampaAirport.com.