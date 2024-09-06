Tampa General Hospital Is on the Forefront of Innovation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa General Hospital

Technology is reshaping all industries and nowhere is that more evident than in healthcare. Tampa General Hospital, Tampa Bay’s number one hospital according to U.S. News & World Report, is on the forefront of innovation.

Rachel Feinman, Vice President of Innovation and Managing Director of TGH Ventures, Tampa General Hospital’s corporate venture capital arm and innovation team, discusses how the hospital is celebrating innovation this month.

Learn more at TGH.org/News.