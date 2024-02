Tampa General Hospital is now among the top five hospitals in the nation for transplants by volume.

New data from the academic health system reveals the TGH Transplant Institute performed 756 transplants in 2023, setting a new record for the system and making TGH the #4 hospital in the nation for transplants by volume.

For more information on the TGH Transplant Institute, visit TGH.org/transplant.

If you'd like to register to be an organ donor, go to DonateLifeFlorida.org or RegisterMe.org.