Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa General Hospital Explains Who Makes a Good Candidate for Endoscopic Spine Surgery

For people with chronic back pain, spine surgery may often be recommended. But how do you know if you're a candidate for spine surgery and what does surgery and recovery look like?
We're talking more about this surgery with Dr. Patrick Kim, an endoscopic spine surgeon at Tampa General Hospital, assistant professor at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery & Brain Repair, and the first fellowship-trained endoscopic spine surgeon in the region.

For more information, visit: TGH.org/MinimallyInvasiveSpineSurgery.

