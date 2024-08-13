Tampa Bay's First Professional Women's Soccer Team Plays Its First-Ever Game This Sunday

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, Tampa Bay’s first professional women’s soccer team, will take the field for its first-ever game this Sunday, August 18. The Sun will light up the pitch, playing their home games in a stunning newly renovated Riverfront Stadium situated along the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa.

Midfielder Jordyn Listro joins us to talk about how they're preparing for their first game and how you can get in on the Sun fun!

Tickets for Sunday's match start at just $29 at TampaBaySunFC.com.

You can also gear up for game day at a special pop-up shop at Amalie Arena! It'll be open Wednesday, August 14 through Friday, August 16 from noon - 6pm. Tampa Bay Sun FC players will stop by and greet fans at various times each day.