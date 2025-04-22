Watch Now
Tampa Bay Watch Hosting Several Events in April Helping Our Community

We're spotlighting Tampa Bay Watch and some of their upcoming events in the community this Earth Day!
Earth Night is an annual fundraiser for Tampa Bay Watch's education department. All proceeds support meaningful, hands-on marine science learning experiences for underserved kids in our community. It's a sustainable food event where guests can sample eco-friendly ingredients donated by a variety of farmers and companies, all prepared by talented local chefs.

Earth Night is happening on Thursday, April 24 from 5-8pm at the Tampa Bay Watch Headquarters in Tierra Verde.

Tampa Bay Watch will also be working on a living shoreline project at MacDill with approximately 100-150 community volunteers and students in our BGIC program on April 22 and 23. The goal is to plant approximately 600 native wetland plants and install approximately 20 tons of fossilized and recycled oyster shells over the two days.

For more information, visit TampaBayWatch.org.

