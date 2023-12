Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival returns this weekend. It’s a milestone occasion as they are celebrating their 10th year!

Over the past decade, it has grown to become one of the largest underground film festivals in the country with 200 films of all genres from all over the world.

TBUFF is back at Port Richey’s Cinema 6 for the second year in a row and runs from December 7-10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TBUFF.org.